7 restaurants to compete in tomorrow's Midtown Global Market soup cook-off

These are impossible tasks for soup lovers, to be sure, but tomorrow afternoon, February 1, a cauldron of competition is stewing on East Lake Street – and it’s the perfect venue for attempting such warm and tasty impossibilities.

From noon to 2 p.m. in Midtown Global Market, seven restaurants representing a savory spectrum of flavors will compete in the bazaar’s thirteenth annual Souper Bowl of Bowls: the Global Soup Cook-off.

This year’s competitors include chefs and representatives from Andy’s Garage, Holy Land Deli, Jakeeno’s, Moroccan Flavors, Pham’s Rice Bowl, The Produce Exchange, and Salsa a la Salsa. There’s no “secret ingredient” at play here; they’re simply out to dazzle you, and defeat each other.

Unlike so many Iron Chef-ish style cook-offs, the internationally-themed marketplace we know and love incorporates a participatory aspect to its soup smack down: Spectators sample their way through competitors’ creations to determine their favorite, and cast votes accordingly.

Yes, yours could be the deciding vote in crowning 2020’s victor. (Sorry, kinda.) Our recommendation? Get there early, while all the fresh soup’s still a’simmerin’.

Midtown Global Market

920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

A $5 donation is requested from attendees, with all proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Global Market.