KAI & Little Crustacean by Thom and Heidi Pham

Thom Pham, of Azia and Thom Pham’s Wondrous Kitchen fame, is back at it. Kai & Little Crustacean has taken over the spot formerly operated as Thanh Do in St. Louis Park. Thanh Do favorites are still on the menu, plus other “Asian Fusion taste treats,” according to a Facebook post.

Pham’s partner, Heidi Pham, also owns a second restaurant, KAI & I, a “casual Asia Fresh restaurant,” located in the former site of Dino’s in Plymouth off Highway 55 and Plymouth Boulevard. Some licensing troubles have had both Phams in the news recently, and a downtown space that was set to be opened by Heidi Pham called Banh to Bowls is still vacant.

The Kai & Little Crustacean menu includes soups, salads, rice bowls, egg rolls, and other popular fast-casual Pan-Asian fare.

3355 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

763-553-2035

kaiandi.restaurant

Restaurant 925 at the Landing Hotel

More new, big-name dining for Wayzata: Restaurant 925 will be joining Bellecour, opening Wednesday, and Baja Haus opening any day.



Restaurant 925 is going into the swank Landing Hotel project planned for the Promenade of Wayzata. The boutique hotel will have 92 rooms, 31 luxury condominiums, a “Nordic spa,” and a restaurant run by Ryan Lund, former chef of Lucia’s.

Opens late spring/early summer.

925 Lake St. E., Wayzata

thelandingwayzata.com

A barbecue restaurant and an "Argentinian fish house" by Daniel del Prado

If you love Burch, then you love the cooking of Daniel del Prado, who has been that restaurant’s chef de cuisine since its inception.



But his upcoming places will be very much their own thing(s), reports Minneapolis/ St. Paul magazine.

The first is a small barbecue restaurant in the North Loop (hooray for more barbecue!) with Texas-style smoked meats and affordable cocktails. And the second is an “Argentinian fish house” on 54th and Penn with open fires (which Burch is known for), great sandwiches, and a lot of good wine.

The barbecue restaurant opens in the summer, and the fish house in the fall.



O’Cheeze

Another food truck is making the leap from wheels to storefront. O’Cheeze has been providing grilled cheese sandwiches to the Minneapolis food truck scene for three years, and will soon do so out of a skyway space in the Baker Center.

Naturally, O’Cheeze is known for all things cheese, including a grilled cheese with mac and cheese pressed inside, and a "Big Stink" with blue cheese and gorgonzola.

Opens this summer

705 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Suite 265

ocheeze.com

Mozza Mia is closed

Fans of dropping by the Edina Cinema for a flick and then grabbing a ‘za at Mozza Mia will have to look elsewhere for that pizza pie.



The Parasole-owned Italian restaurant announced its closing in a press release this weekend. “We closed because the current operating environment doesn’t favor restaurants and because Mozza Mia was losing money,” the statement read.

3910 W. 50th St., Minneapolis

952-288-2882

