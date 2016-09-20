6 fast-approaching events to add to your eating and drinking calendar

Bent Brew Distillery

LolaRosa’s, Cook St Paul, Dumpling, and Union Kitchen are getting back together for another epic Asian cuisine pop-up, Loco Duuk 2, this time at GiGi’s Cafe in Minneapolis. (Did you hear that Minneapolis peeps? If you’ve been unwilling to cross the river to Cook St. Paul, this time they are coming to you.) The four culinary entities represent forward-thinking cookery from Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, and Hmong traditions, presented in new and exciting ways. Check it out. Admission is free and all food and drink is available for purchase.

Saturday, October 1

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

822 W. 36th St., Minneapolis

Linden Hills is the tiny burg south of Lake Calhoun that’s become quite the tony little foodie destination (see Tilia, Upton 43, Clancey’s, Rose Street Patisserie, others).The Taste of Linden Hills will give you a chance to check out the fuss, plus help raise funds for the Linden Hills Neighborhood Council grants program. Get a taste of the neighborhood restaurants, plus cocktails, music, and dancing in the space above Wild Rumpus Bookstore, the only bookstore we know of where chickens roam free.

Tickets are $60-$120

Tuesday, October 25

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis

Betty Danger’s is throwing its annual Country Club Cotillion, this time with an ’80s theme, featuring dancing, best-dressed contests, speed dating, a spiked punch bowl, and all you can gracefully shove in your mouth hors d’oeuvres

Thursday, September 22

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $55

Don't forget that the third annual Ramen Attack is upon us, this time with national and international ramen chefs, along with our own formidable local talent. Get a "passport" and slurp your way around the world, all from the familiar stomping grounds of our own river town. The event is coming up this Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Mill City Museum.

Tattersall Distillery is making rum and having a big Caribbean party to celebrate. Join them on Monday, September 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Caribbean food, dancehall and reggae music, food from the Wyn 65 food truck, and of course rum.

1620 Central Ave. NE,

