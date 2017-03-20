5 Twin Cities eating and drinking events to kick off spring

Not that fake spring stuff that melts all the snow in the middle of February and cruelly tricks you into dusting off your flip flops for a day. No. The clock’s been turned ahead, the sun is bright with the bravado of a new season, and our spring-flinging slingers of eat and drink are feeling it, too. Presenting your almost-spring calendar:

Grand Cafe is still at it with the special events, after announcing that they'll soon shutter their darling neighborhood spot. On March 26, they’re throwing a Spring Oyster Pop-Up, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with all sorts of oysters prepared all sorts of ways, plus other small bites, champagne, beer, and live music.

Tickets are $25 and available here.

3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

Lago Tacos is transforming its parking lot into a Spring Break Party on Saturday, March 25, for the whole day. The “tropical paradise” will include beach food and drinks, a live steel drum band, and lots of food and drink specials including $3 Dos Equis. Beachwear is encouraged.

2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-353-6736

lagotacos.com

The Uptown VFW is throwing back to the ’90s for its spring break fest, on Friday, March 31. DJ set by The 90s Preservation Society followed by live music by You Oughta Know '90s dance band, plus lots of beer specials from Fulton. ’90s gear encouraged.

.

DJ starts at 9:30 p.m., live music at 10:30.

$8 in advance, $10 at the door.

James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246

2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

uptownvfw.com



Are you going to miss eating piping-hot foods out of bowls now that winter is done? Well, celebrate with the “Last Bowl of Chili Before Spring” chili contest at Whiskey Junction. on April 7.



Taste and judge for $5, or enter the contest by emailing [email protected] Deadline to enter is April 1. A $100 cash prize will be awarded. Live music after the contest, starting at 6 p.m.

901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-338-9550

thewhiskeyjunction.com



Looking down the calendar just a bit, but worth saving the date, is the 4th Annual Dandelion Honey Pastry Challenge, April 26, when some of the best local pastry chefs get together to compete for the cause of supporting pollinators. They'll use honey as the only sweetener in their creations, and you will go to the event, eat the creations, help save the honey bee, and be happy. Dessa is emcee, and there will be sippers and savory snacks, too.



Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Solar Arts by Chowgirls

711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

