5 things to know about Demi (since you won't be able to get a reservation for months)

But that gives you some time to hunt between the couch cushions and save your pennies before March 1, when April seating for the new North Loop 20-seater becomes available.

Wondering what a ticket gets you? We stopped by Sunday to preview the Barrington menu ($95) with Demi pairing ($55). Here's what to know before you go.

1. There's a real church-basement moment.

It arrives about halfway through dinner: the little gelatin orb surrounded by apple slices that'll have you all like, "Is this a fruit salad?" And then the chefs will be like, "So this is our take on a fruit salad."

Libby Anderson

2. But, you know. That's just the one moment.

Aunt Kathy never did think to make the Jello in her potluck classic with clarified cider, or to serve it with foie gras and fromage blanc. Nor did she quite master the rhubarb-ginger-radish jus Demi's king salmon is served swimming in, or the zingy pop of the deep green nettle mustard accompanying a tender cube of wagyu striploin. The coconut, birch syrup, and mint in the soy milk pudding could count as a holy trinity? Otherwise, Our Saviour's Lutheran it ain't.

(Check out the current Barrington menu in full below.)

3. This is a family affair.

Yes, every restaurant says that. Here it's true! Kaysen's wife, Linda, designed the restaurant with Shea Design; his brother, a woodworker, made everything from the steak knives to the shelving to the one-of-a-kind silverware rests. Chef de cuisine Adam Ritter's wife is the GM at sister restaurant Bellecour. Even a cider served with one course comes from Minnesota's Sweetland Orchard, which is run by a husband-wife duo—and they only employ their family members.

There's also no division between front and back of house—like Travail and just/us, everyone here is trained in cheffing and service.

Octopus civet with bacon lardons and red currants (served alongside a heritage wheat bun) Libby Anderson

4. Those dinner rolls, tho.

Diane Moua is a powerful pastry witch and I would like every meal everywhere to include the buttery perfection that is her brioche rolls. (At Demi, they arrive alongside the aforementioned fruit salad.)

5. "We're going to keep feeding you until you tap out."

That's what we were told as a tray of a half-dozen bite-sized desserts—chocolate-dipped brown sugar meringue, white chocolate truffles with pistachio and rose, sesame balls—appeared after our first few courses of sweets. And this was before a pint-sized pot of molten, fresh-from-the-griddle Rice Krispie Treats appeared.

Maybe you've felt the tasting menu trepidation: Will I need to stop for pizza after all these perfectly composed but very tiny plates? Not here, ya won't. Petit fours? More like petit-we'll-take-twelve, please.

Demi

212 N. Second St., Minneapolis

612-404-1123, demimpls.com



