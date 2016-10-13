5 new and coming soon restaurants

Dumpling

Where there were previously no restaurants devoted to Asian dumplings, there will now be at least two. We reported previously that Mrs. Dumplings would go into the former Milio’s sandwiches space on Lake and Lyndale, complete with a late-night dumplings window on weekends for post-bar wanderers.



Now, comes news of a “contemporary Asian restaurant” from Dumpling, which has had a robust pop-up presence in the past couple of years. They’ll serve not just dumplings, but also ramen, banh mi, classic Chinese American dishes, and dim sum, including Saturday and Sunday brunch. Projected opening date is mid-November.



4004 Minnehaha Ave. (formerly Ming’s Palace)

dumplingmpls.com

Caydence Records and Coffee

Good beats and hot drinks are on the docket for Payne Avenue. Caydence Records and Coffee, set to open this weekend, will bring an eclectic mix of music and food to this hybrid cafe/record store. The owners say they’ll source pastries from a number of different St. Paul bakeries, as well as serve coffee from St. Paul’s excellent Bootstrap roaster. Opens this Satuday, October 15.



900 Payne Ave., St. Paul

caydencemn.com

Crisp and Green

Something healthy, good, and inexpensive this way comes, according to Ryan Burnet, the man behind Burch Steak, Bar La Grassa, and Barrio. His venture, Crisp and Green will go into two locations, one in Wayzata and one in the North Loop in the old Sapor space. (It was previously announced that Brut would take that space, but that plan is clearly no more. No word on other plans for that project, except that it's still a go, and "all good.")



Crisp and Green will serve salads, soups, grain bowls, smoothies, fresh fruit waters called “frescas,” and kombucha on tap. Everything will be made from scratch and use organic fresh produce.



Wayzata’s location will open in the fall, and the North Loop in spring of next year. Expect more locations to come.



755 E. Lake St., Wayzata

428 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

Rustica

Excellent news in breakfast and breads for southwest suburbanites. Longtime baking powerhouse Rustica is moving into a former Dunn Brother’s location in Eden Prairie. Expect the same high-quality breads, pastries, and wickedly good cookies, plus Dogwood coffee, Spruce soda and other breakfast and lunch items.



8107 Eden Prairie Rd., Eden Prairie

rusticabakery.com

Mercury Dining Room

The ambitious trio of Brasserie Zentral, Foreign Legion, and BZ Cafe (the latter lives on as World Cafe in the skyway level) in the Soo Line Building didn’t last. But the bones of the beautiful spaces are still there.



So, Blue Plate (The Lowry, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, et. al.) snapped up the spaces and are reinventing them as Mercury Dining Room and Rail. Blue Plate is known for its casual and approachable menus with an emphasis on breakfast all day, and you can expect more of the same here -- plus a full bar. The new space is all royal blues and whites, and the stunning kitchen remains.



The former Foreign Legion annex will be reinvented as "Shindig" for private events. Opens October 26.

505 Marquette Ave., S., Minneapolis

651-690-2102

mercurympls.com