5 great food-centric Black Friday deals
If you don’t already know that dining > shopping, just go out on Black Friday. All the proof will be there before your very eyes, from cart wielding maniacs to cashiers who very much need a break.
Whether you need fuel for the madness or just want to bypass it all and get a jump on eating, drinking, and being merry, here are a few deals for you, your loved ones, and even a clever way to do good:
Eat oysters and get drunk while everyone else shops
Chef’s select oysters will be available at the Oceanaire for $1, plus happy hour specials all day in the bar. While friends and family are shopping, you can just sit, slurp, and smile.
Nicollet Mall
50 South 6th St, Minneapolis
612-333-2277
theoceainaire.com
Oysters will also be going for $12 a dozen at Smack Shack, plus Surly beer specials all day on Black Friday.
603 Washington Ave., Minneapolis
612-259-7288
smack-shack.com
Choose a restaurant and choose a charity
Kim Bartmann’s restaurants are giving guests the option of receiving a gift card for twenty percent off their purchase, or having the same amount donated to a selected local non-profit, listed here:
Barbette: Joyce Uptown Food Shelf
Pat’s Tap : Second Harvest Heartland
Gigi’s: Joyce Uptown Food Shelf
Red Stag: East Side Neighborhood Services Senior Food Shelf
Bryant Lake Bowl: Joyce Uptown Food Shelf
The Third Bird: The Food Group
Tiny Diner: Sabathani Community Center
Check with each individual restaurant for more details.
Get some extra tacos for your trouble
Buy a $25 gift card from Lago Tacos and get a $5 card for yourself (or for someone you like one-fifth as much as the $25 recipient).
2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
612-353-6736
30 Water St., Excelsior
612- 300-8495
lagotacos.com
Enjoy a free lunch (with lots of caveats) at Fogo de Chao
The first 100 guests to arrive at Fogo between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Black Friday (early birds get the deals on Black Friday, remember) will get a gift card for complimentary lunch with the purchase of $100 gift card. The lunch card is redeemable for up to $34.95.
After the first 100 guests, get a $25 card for every $150 spent on cards.
Nicollet Mall
645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
612-338-1344
fogodechao.com
