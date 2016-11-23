5 great food-centric Black Friday deals

Whether you need fuel for the madness or just want to bypass it all and get a jump on eating, drinking, and being merry, here are a few deals for you, your loved ones, and even a clever way to do good:

Eat oysters and get drunk while everyone else shops

Chef’s select oysters will be available at the Oceanaire for $1, plus happy hour specials all day in the bar. While friends and family are shopping, you can just sit, slurp, and smile.

Nicollet Mall

50 South 6th St, Minneapolis

612-333-2277

theoceainaire.com

Oysters will also be going for $12 a dozen at Smack Shack, plus Surly beer specials all day on Black Friday.

603 Washington Ave., Minneapolis

612-259-7288

smack-shack.com

Choose a restaurant and choose a charity

Kim Bartmann’s restaurants are giving guests the option of receiving a gift card for twenty percent off their purchase, or having the same amount donated to a selected local non-profit, listed here:

Barbette: Joyce Uptown Food Shelf

Pat’s Tap : Second Harvest Heartland

Gigi’s: Joyce Uptown Food Shelf

Red Stag: East Side Neighborhood Services Senior Food Shelf

Bryant Lake Bowl: Joyce Uptown Food Shelf

The Third Bird: The Food Group

Tiny Diner: Sabathani Community Center

Check with each individual restaurant for more details.

Get some extra tacos for your trouble

Buy a $25 gift card from Lago Tacos and get a $5 card for yourself (or for someone you like one-fifth as much as the $25 recipient).

2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-353-6736

30 Water St., Excelsior

612- 300-8495

lagotacos.com

Enjoy a free lunch (with lots of caveats) at Fogo de Chao

The first 100 guests to arrive at Fogo between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Black Friday (early birds get the deals on Black Friday, remember) will get a gift card for complimentary lunch with the purchase of $100 gift card. The lunch card is redeemable for up to $34.95.

After the first 100 guests, get a $25 card for every $150 spent on cards.

Nicollet Mall

645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

612-338-1344

fogodechao.com