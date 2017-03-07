Dickey’s BBQ Pit

East St. Paul’s Sun Ray shopping center just got smokier with a Dickey’s BBQ Pit franchise.

While the chain is not our first choice for true-blue ’Q (which our town finally has in spades), it’s definitely a better fast food choice than the usual suspects. Dickey’s sells a comprehensive list of American BBQ faves, plus sandwiches, salads, and loaded baked potatoes, for those truly confused about what they want for lunch.

Now open.

2113 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul

651-204-1625

dickeys.com

Bistro 373

Jumping on the local Francophile culinary craze of the moment (see Bellecour, Bar Brigade, and St. Genevieve), Bistro 373 is the upcoming re-brand of the dubiously named Faces by chef David Fhima at the base of Lowertown's Galtier Plaza.

Expect a contemporary French-influenced menu with comfort dishes like red wine-braised short ribs and rotisserie chicken.

Opens March/April.

373 Sibley St., St. Paul

651-209-7776

bistro-373.com

Pho #1

It's out with Kurdish and in with Vietnamese in the longstanding Babani’s space in downtown St. Paul. America's oldest Kurdish restaurant, Babani’s recently moved to a bigger, brighter space across the river. Now, downtown can swoop in for pho and more Pan-Asian favorites in the old space, reports the Pioneer Press.

Now open.

554 St. Peter St., St. Paul

651-291-7461

Hennepin Steam Room

We want to go to this place based on the name alone. The space was in fact a steam room back in the 1800s. And while the property has been tried (and shuttered) as a nightclub before (most recently Tangiers), maybe this time's the charm. Think of the new iteration as a more mature nightclub with live music, serious food, and a wine-drinker’s wine list (owners are also responsible for the undersung Stem Wine Bar in Northeast).

Now open.

116 First Ave. N., Minneapolis

612-517-1777

hennepinsteamroom.com

Granite City St. Louis Park closing March 26

In an official statement, the St. Louis Park brewery has “decided not to renew its lease.” So those seeking locally brewed beer and burgers will have to look elsewhere. Where, oh where will they possibly find any? But if you’re a true devotee of the place, the Maple Grove and Roseville locations are staying open.

Closes March 26

500 Excelsior Blvd., St Louis Park

952-746-9900

gcfb.com

Previously in new and coming soon: