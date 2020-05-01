Open since 2015, the Loring Park spot specializing in upscale southern food/seafood has "closed indefinitely," according to its website; 4 Bells' social media presence has been scrubbed from the internet. We reached out to a rep for additional details, but haven't heard back.

We'll miss 4 Bells' killer fried chicken. We'll miss its sprawling rooftop patio overlooking the park. We'll miss the healthy restaurant pulse along Harmon Place, since The Bird closed up shop next door in February. (Before 4 Bells, Joe's Garage held down 1610 Harmon Pl.)

4 Bells owner Doug Van Winkle also owns Butcher & the Boar, the downtown meat haven/beer garden located a few blocks away. His biz partner, Tim Rooney, died in 2017.

In other high-profile Minneapolis closure news: The Dayton brothers apparently couldn't keep the lights on at their celebrated North Loop restaurant Bachelor Farmer, as we reported Thursday. Izzy's Ice Cream shuttered its St. Paul outpost on Tuesday. On Monday, the family behind El Burrito Mercado announced they're shutting down El Burrito Minneapolis at 48th & Chicago.