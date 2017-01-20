The 13-time world champs are blazing into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons on a eight-game winning streak; their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is torching defenses with ruthless efficiency; they've even embedded megafans into the City Pages blogger ranks.

But you've got a problem: You're marooned in Minnesota, far away from your cheesehead kin. Plus, you're hopelessly sober.

Fear not!

Our Packer Fan Outreach Desk is here to help. Below you'll find a guide to 21 green and gold barroom oases around the Twin Cities, complete with food/drink specials and fearless predictions for Sunday's game.

Minneapolis

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave. S.E.

Gameday specials: $3 beers, screwdrivers, and bloody Marys.

Fearless prediction: 21-3 Packers win, says manager Shane Ruff.

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S.

Gameday specials: Food truck deals (Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese curds) and the always sensible Prix Fixe special ($6 for a PRB tallboy and Jameson shot).

Fearless prediction: "Packers win by 15 points, including two 2-point conversions," says general manager Jon Bush, who declined to elaborate on the final score.

Stadium Bar & Grill

207 Washington Ave. N.

Gameday specials: Special Packers shots and $6 bloody Marys.

Fearless prediction: General manager Mike Fagel thinks it'll be high scoring, and he's leaning Falcons.

Sally’s Saloon & Eatery

712 Washington Ave. S.E.

Gameday specials: Expect handout schwag, plus happy hour specials including select $4 taps, $4.75 you-call-its, $4.25 rails, $2 off appetizers, and $1 off wine.

Fearless prediction: 27-21 Packers, says assistant general manager Eric.

Herkimer Pub & Brewery

2922 Lyndale Ave S.

Gameday specials: Special gameday food menu and $2 off beers.

Fearless prediction: No prediction from sales/marketing manager Leah Bucko.

Alleged Packer bars we couldn't get on the phone:

8th Street Grill

800 Marquette Ave S.

The Library

1301 4th St. S.E.

Jackson’s Hole Bar & Grill

106 N. 3rd St.

Buffalo Wild Wings (U of M)

2001 University Ave. S.E.

St. Paul

The Original Gabe’s by the Park

991 N. Lexington Pkwy.

Gameday specials: $6.50 blood Mary bar that includes "a wide variety of cheeses" and 7-once Miller Lite beer backs.

Fearless prediction: 24-10 Packers, says co-owner Dan Montpetit.

Camp Bar

490 N. Robert St.

Gameday specials: $3 Miller Lites, plus raffle giveaways.

Fearless prediction: 30-24 Packers, says manager Michael Dunne.

Billy’s on Grand

857 Grand Ave.

Gameday specials: $16 buckets of beers, $3 pints, plus deals on curds, brats, and jalapeño poppers.

Fearless prediction: 31-27 Packers, says owner/manager John Wengler.

Alleged Packer bar we couldn't get on the phone:

Tiffany Sports Lounge

2051 Ford Pkwy

'Burbs

Sports Page Bar & Grill

9014 Lyndale Ave S.

Gameday specials: $3 select taps and bottles

Fearless prediction: 34-27 Falcons, says general manager Dave Cartwright.

Scoreboard Bar & Grill

5765 Sanibel Dr., Minnetonka

Gameday specials: $5 Green & Gold Punch, $14 Bud/Bud Light buckets, $3.75 Bud Light taps, plus deals on food.

Fearless prediction: 28-26 Packers, says manager Lynn Verville.

Bunny’s Bar & Grill

5916 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park

Gameday specials: Check out regular daily specials here.

Fearless prediction: No prediction from manager Tom Manley.

Alleged Packer bars we couldn't get on the phone:

Monte’s Sports Bar & Grill

8299 University Ave. N.E., Spring Lake Park

Tin Shed Tavern & Pizza

12250 Zinran Ave. S., Savage

McHugh’s Public House

5715 Egan Dr., Savage

Ol’ Mexico

1754 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville

Carbone’s

2155 Commerce Blvd., Mound