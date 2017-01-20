City Pages

21 best Packer bars in the Twin Cities

Friday, January 20, 2017 by Jay Boller in Food & Drink
So you're a Green Bay Packers fan. Excellent.

The 13-time world champs are blazing into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons on a eight-game winning streak; their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is torching defenses with ruthless efficiency; they've even embedded megafans into the City Pages blogger ranks.

But you've got a problem: You're marooned in Minnesota, far away from your cheesehead kin. Plus, you're hopelessly sober. 

Fear not!

Our Packer Fan Outreach Desk is here to help. Below you'll find a guide to 21 green and gold barroom oases around the Twin Cities, complete with food/drink specials and fearless predictions for Sunday's game. 

Minneapolis

Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave. S.E.
Gameday specials: $3 beers, screwdrivers, and bloody Marys. 
Fearless prediction: 21-3 Packers win, says manager Shane Ruff.

Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S.
Gameday specials: Food truck deals (Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese curds) and the always sensible Prix Fixe special ($6 for a PRB tallboy and Jameson shot). 
Fearless prediction: "Packers win by 15 points, including two 2-point conversions," says general manager Jon Bush, who declined to elaborate on the final score. 

Stadium Bar & Grill 
207 Washington Ave. N.
Gameday specials: Special Packers shots and $6 bloody Marys.
Fearless prediction: General manager Mike Fagel thinks it'll be high scoring, and he's leaning Falcons. 

Sally’s Saloon & Eatery
712 Washington Ave. S.E.
Gameday specials: Expect handout schwag, plus happy hour specials including select $4 taps, $4.75 you-call-its, $4.25 rails, $2 off appetizers, and $1 off wine. 
Fearless prediction: 27-21 Packers, says assistant general manager Eric. 

Herkimer Pub & Brewery
2922 Lyndale Ave S.
Gameday specials: Special gameday food menu and $2 off beers.
Fearless prediction: No prediction from sales/marketing manager Leah Bucko.

Alleged Packer bars we couldn't get on the phone: 

8th Street Grill 
800 Marquette Ave S.

The Library
1301 4th St. S.E.

Jackson’s Hole Bar & Grill 
106 N. 3rd St.

Buffalo Wild Wings (U of M)
2001 University Ave. S.E.

St. Paul

The Original Gabe’s by the Park 
991 N. Lexington Pkwy.
Gameday specials: $6.50 blood Mary bar that includes "a wide variety of cheeses" and 7-once Miller Lite beer backs.
Fearless prediction: 24-10 Packers, says co-owner Dan Montpetit.

Camp Bar
490 N. Robert St. 
Gameday specials: $3 Miller Lites, plus raffle giveaways. 
Fearless prediction: 30-24 Packers, says manager Michael Dunne. 

Billy’s on Grand
857 Grand Ave.
Gameday specials: $16 buckets of beers, $3 pints, plus deals on curds, brats, and jalapeño poppers.
Fearless prediction: 31-27 Packers, says owner/manager John Wengler.

Alleged Packer bar we couldn't get on the phone: 

Tiffany Sports Lounge 
2051 Ford Pkwy

'Burbs

Sports Page Bar & Grill 
9014 Lyndale Ave S. 
Gameday specials: $3 select taps and bottles
Fearless prediction: 34-27 Falcons, says general manager Dave Cartwright.

Scoreboard Bar & Grill
5765 Sanibel Dr., Minnetonka
Gameday specials: $5 Green & Gold Punch, $14 Bud/Bud Light buckets, $3.75 Bud Light taps, plus deals on food. 
Fearless prediction: 28-26 Packers, says manager Lynn Verville.

Bunny’s Bar & Grill
5916 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park
Gameday specials: Check out regular daily specials here
Fearless prediction: No prediction from manager Tom Manley.

Alleged Packer bars we couldn't get on the phone: 

Monte’s Sports Bar & Grill
8299 University Ave. N.E., Spring Lake Park

Tin Shed Tavern & Pizza
12250 Zinran Ave. S., Savage 

McHugh’s Public House
5715 Egan Dr., Savage

Ol’ Mexico
1754 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville

Carbone’s 
2155 Commerce Blvd., Mound

