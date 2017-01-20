21 best Packer bars in the Twin Cities
So you're a Green Bay Packers fan. Excellent.
The 13-time world champs are blazing into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons on a eight-game winning streak; their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is torching defenses with ruthless efficiency; they've even embedded megafans into the City Pages blogger ranks.
But you've got a problem: You're marooned in Minnesota, far away from your cheesehead kin. Plus, you're hopelessly sober.
Fear not!
Our Packer Fan Outreach Desk is here to help. Below you'll find a guide to 21 green and gold barroom oases around the Twin Cities, complete with food/drink specials and fearless predictions for Sunday's game.
Minneapolis
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave. S.E.
Gameday specials: $3 beers, screwdrivers, and bloody Marys.
Fearless prediction: 21-3 Packers win, says manager Shane Ruff.
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S.
Gameday specials: Food truck deals (Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese curds) and the always sensible Prix Fixe special ($6 for a PRB tallboy and Jameson shot).
Fearless prediction: "Packers win by 15 points, including two 2-point conversions," says general manager Jon Bush, who declined to elaborate on the final score.
Stadium Bar & Grill
207 Washington Ave. N.
Gameday specials: Special Packers shots and $6 bloody Marys.
Fearless prediction: General manager Mike Fagel thinks it'll be high scoring, and he's leaning Falcons.
Sally’s Saloon & Eatery
712 Washington Ave. S.E.
Gameday specials: Expect handout schwag, plus happy hour specials including select $4 taps, $4.75 you-call-its, $4.25 rails, $2 off appetizers, and $1 off wine.
Fearless prediction: 27-21 Packers, says assistant general manager Eric.
Herkimer Pub & Brewery
2922 Lyndale Ave S.
Gameday specials: Special gameday food menu and $2 off beers.
Fearless prediction: No prediction from sales/marketing manager Leah Bucko.
Alleged Packer bars we couldn't get on the phone:
8th Street Grill
800 Marquette Ave S.
The Library
1301 4th St. S.E.
Jackson’s Hole Bar & Grill
106 N. 3rd St.
Buffalo Wild Wings (U of M)
2001 University Ave. S.E.
St. Paul
The Original Gabe’s by the Park
991 N. Lexington Pkwy.
Gameday specials: $6.50 blood Mary bar that includes "a wide variety of cheeses" and 7-once Miller Lite beer backs.
Fearless prediction: 24-10 Packers, says co-owner Dan Montpetit.
Camp Bar
490 N. Robert St.
Gameday specials: $3 Miller Lites, plus raffle giveaways.
Fearless prediction: 30-24 Packers, says manager Michael Dunne.
Billy’s on Grand
857 Grand Ave.
Gameday specials: $16 buckets of beers, $3 pints, plus deals on curds, brats, and jalapeño poppers.
Fearless prediction: 31-27 Packers, says owner/manager John Wengler.
Alleged Packer bar we couldn't get on the phone:
Tiffany Sports Lounge
2051 Ford Pkwy
'Burbs
Sports Page Bar & Grill
9014 Lyndale Ave S.
Gameday specials: $3 select taps and bottles
Fearless prediction: 34-27 Falcons, says general manager Dave Cartwright.
Scoreboard Bar & Grill
5765 Sanibel Dr., Minnetonka
Gameday specials: $5 Green & Gold Punch, $14 Bud/Bud Light buckets, $3.75 Bud Light taps, plus deals on food.
Fearless prediction: 28-26 Packers, says manager Lynn Verville.
Bunny’s Bar & Grill
5916 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park
Gameday specials: Check out regular daily specials here.
Fearless prediction: No prediction from manager Tom Manley.
Alleged Packer bars we couldn't get on the phone:
Monte’s Sports Bar & Grill
8299 University Ave. N.E., Spring Lake Park
Tin Shed Tavern & Pizza
12250 Zinran Ave. S., Savage
McHugh’s Public House
5715 Egan Dr., Savage
Ol’ Mexico
1754 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville
Carbone’s
2155 Commerce Blvd., Mound
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content