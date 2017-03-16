2017 James Beard Award Finalists: Here are the locals who made the list

Two of our chefs made the cut for Best Chef Midwest -- Steven Brown of Tilia and St. Genevieve and Jorge Guzman of Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co. -- but we're not repping any of the other restaurant categories.

Brown has been doing our town proud for longer than many of us can rememember, putting groundbreaking restaurants like the now-shuttered Levain on the national culinary radar. Guzman has the enormous job of overseeing the kitchen at the Surly goliath, with a casual restaurant that hosts hundreds of diners daily, and finer upstairs dining room that offers a more upscale tasting menu.

For broadcast media, local boy gone international, Andrew Zimmern is a finalist for Outstanding Personality/Host, and Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine's Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl is a finalist for her columns “Top Chef is Leaving Mpls. and it's the Most Courageous Story of the Year”; “A Legend in the Baking”; and “King of the Roast.”

Winners will be announced Monday, May 1 at an event at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

