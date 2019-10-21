16 of the worst Halloween candies ever, ranked

Though much of media loves to, year after year, show which Halloween candy is best, often using data to back up their opinions, we promise we did none of that in quantifying our bitching.

We believe these horrors to be self-evident.

Follow along as we walk you through our magnum ope!-us: The Sick-or-Treat Gross Halloween Candy power rankings, not-at-all-brought to you by Brachs™.

16. Root Beer Barrels

We’d happily accept a two-litre of actual root beer and drink it in one sitting. Clearly that was too much to ask, and your miserliness corresponds to the thinness of flavor in the mini versions.

According to ancient lore, if you plant licorice jelly beans in the dirt surrounded by a nest of beard hair, a wailing baby will spring naked from the earth in nine months' time! Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Black Jelly Beans

These are for you, Dad.

14. Flavored Tootsie Rolls

Like frosting, but chewier. P.S.: “Blue” is a color, not a flavor.

13. Caramel Creams

What’s the white center supposed to be? Seriously. I hope no one intended for it to taste like it does. If we’re being honest with ourselves, we’d admit the “caramel” is caramel-flavored goopy stuff. So what’s the point? Next year just hand out caramels.

Deadly. Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Popcorn Balls

This one time, the lady who sings the loudest at church gave out her really tasty homemade popcorn balls, but after one bite, my mom was all like, “You can’t eat those! There may be needles in them!” Thanks for letting me know what I will forevermore miss, church lady.

11. Apples

Not only are apples not sweet enough to make us happy on Halloween, but they also may have razor blades in them, so moms throw them away without a second thought. Way to waste precious fruit and Trick-or-Treating time, all in one go.

The nation's oldest continuously operating candy company... tastes like it. Associated Press

10. Necco Wafers

When asked what to do with all of this excess chalk, Mr. Necco instructed his wage slaves to fashion them into bite-sized discs, roll them up in wax paper and sell them as candy. While the packaging is sizeable, this is clearly a case where bigger does not mean better.

9. Bubblegum

By the time you’ve gnashed the hard slab of bubblegum into a chewable wad, it’s lost its flavor. As children, our parents raised us to strive for better than they had. While such a mentality may have backfired in the academic, economic, and political spheres, we now expect–and get!–more from our gum.

Why tho. Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. those wax bottles with juice crap (TWBJC)

Yeah, bite off the end, but don’t swallow it. Squeeze the juice in your mouth, just like that. Taste it? Was it good for you? Nope, me neither.

7. Candy Corn

Certainly not corn, and at best questionably candy, these confusingly tri-colored confections taste of what, exactly? The only answer is “candy corn,” its own unique flavor that reminds you of nothing but itself. Luckily, like herpes, they only flare up once a year.

6. Banana Runts

We all had that one hanger-on in our friend group who we’d give all the banana runts. They tasted like butthole but he thought he was coming out on top. As grown-ups we either stop being friends with these guys (because we can do that now) or stomach them with as straight a face as possible, much like when taking shots of Wild Turkey.

5. Raisins

Everyone knows things in boxes come with dust and worms, and that’s because they’re the last thing anyone wants to eat. While your attempt to keep kids healthy ‘round Halloween time has not gone unnoticed, it will go uneaten.

4. Good & Plentys

Does licorice have some positive nutritional value that requires its specific benefit to be delivered in pill form? The name is pure irony: while the “good”ness is questionable at best, the halloween-sized serving looks meager, but assuredly is beyond “plenty.”

Little known fact: When Alexander Graham Bell proto-tweeted "What hath God wrought?" he was talking about the circus peanut. Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Circus Peanuts

I don’t know what these are supposed to taste like, but it ain’t peanuts. Is this marshmallow, with a crust that I didn’t put there while sitting around a campfire? This is apparently a circus trick that anyone who looks at is not falling for. When I ask for peanuts, I want peanuts, damnit. Big ones.

2. Wax Lips

Though *technically* edible and made of cherry flavored wax, these lips stain your face just like real candy but leave behind a stomach ache worse than dysentery when actually consumed. This is a cruel, cruel trick when I clearly said “treat.”

1. Peanut Butter Taffy

There seem to be eight million different varieties of the same peanut butter taffy, whether they come wrapped in wax paper, black and orange plastic, or are actually Mary Janes. The uniting factor among them all, however, is the decidedly unpeanutbuttery taste of… nothingness, a tendency to rip out all the fillings I’d received after last Halloween’s sugar orgy, and a huge pain in the ass to get the wrappers off.

Remember: It’s more important to eat something inedible than to eat shit.