14 Twin Cities restaurants serving up Father's Day deals
Brunch, bourbon, and lots of free beer—Father’s Day is just around the corner, and plenty of local businesses are offering deals, freebies, and special events to celebrate dads this Sunday. We’re inclined to take an inclusive view of the holiday, whether that involves honoring your biological parent or recognizing the people who’ve played a parental role in your life. And remember—being a dog dad counts, too!
Birch’s on the Lake
If you can’t get up to the cabin this weekend, a Father’s Day brunch buffet at Birch’s on the Lake is the next best thing. Reservations recommended. Plus, if you purchase a $100 gift card through June 16, you’ll get a bonus $35 gift card valid June 28 through September 1, 2019. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake; 952-473-7373; birchsonthelake.com
Butcher & the Boar
At Butcher & the Boar, enjoy a special Father’s Day brunch spread that includes prime rib, pork loin, house-smoked salmon, and a slew of sides. 1121 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-8888; butcherandtheboar.com
Caribbean Smokehouse
Post a photo of your family enjoying a Father’s Day meal at Caribbean Smokehouse on Facebook or Instagram, tag the restaurant, and dad eats free (up to a $24 value). 423 Main St. S., Stillwater; 651-342-2673; caribbeansmokehousemn.com
Cooks of Crocus Hill
If dad is a hands-on type, head over to the St. Paul location of Cooks of Crocus Hill for a Father’s Day Steakout cooking class. Learn how to sear steaks, grill shrimp, and prepare a side and dessert. 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com
Crooked Pint
During Father’s Day brunch, Crooked Pint is offering dad a free brunch item or burger with any purchase. 501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-877-6900; crookedpint.com
The Dough Room
Eat all the carbs at the Dough Room’s Father’s Day Sunday supper. The $25 three-course meal will feature Caesar salad, tagliatelle with gravy, and ice cream with brown butter crumble. 300 Superior Blvd., Wayzata; 952-473-6500; thedoughroommpls.com
FireLake at Mall of America
Treat Dad to the massive Tomahawk steak from June 14-16, and he’ll get a complimentary pour of Maker’s Mark Private Select bourbon. 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington; 952-851-4040; firelakerestaurant.com/moa
HopCat
On June 16, HopCat will be serving $1 PBR drafts all day to all dads. Additional purchase required. 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-276-5555; hopcat.com/minneapolis
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
On Father’s Day, the Howe is offering dad a free pint or free dessert up to $8. Dog dads are included, and you can bring your furry offspring along to enjoy the dog-friendly patio and dog menu. 3675 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-3663; howempls.com
MartinPatrick3
If dad’s a dapper dresser, combine sipping and shopping at MartinPatrick3’s annual Father’s Day build-your-own “Bloody Marty” bar. 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-746-5329; martinpatrick3.com
Red Cow and Red Rabbit
Red Cow and Red Rabbit are offering a free tap beer for dad on Father’s Day—the tricky part is deciding whether he wants to pair that beer with a burger or pizza. Various locations; redcowmn.com, redrabbitmn.com
Soul Bowl
Soul Bowl’s Father’s Day pop up at Breaking Bread Cafe will feature a custom menu with bowls named after famous TV dads, from Carl Winslow to George Lopez, and all dads receive a $5 discount off their bowl. soulbowlmn.com
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
At Stanley’s, dad’s first Father’s Day pint up to $8 is on the house, with dog dads included. 2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529; stanleysbarroom.com
Urban Forage Winery & Cider House
Father’s Day deals are pretty beer-heavy—but about gluten-free folks? Urban Forage is hosting a Gluten-free Father’s Day celebration with gluten-free pizza and cider on tap. Dad’s first cider is on the house if he tells a dad joke. 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-584-4398; urbanforagewinery.com