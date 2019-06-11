14 Twin Cities restaurants serving up Father's Day deals

Birch’s on the Lake

If you can’t get up to the cabin this weekend, a Father’s Day brunch buffet at Birch’s on the Lake is the next best thing. Reservations recommended. Plus, if you purchase a $100 gift card through June 16, you’ll get a bonus $35 gift card valid June 28 through September 1, 2019. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake; 952-473-7373; birchsonthelake.com

Butcher & the Boar

At Butcher & the Boar, enjoy a special Father’s Day brunch spread that includes prime rib, pork loin, house-smoked salmon, and a slew of sides. 1121 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-8888; butcherandtheboar.com

Caribbean Smokehouse

Post a photo of your family enjoying a Father’s Day meal at Caribbean Smokehouse on Facebook or Instagram, tag the restaurant, and dad eats free (up to a $24 value). 423 Main St. S., Stillwater; 651-342-2673; caribbeansmokehousemn.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill

If dad is a hands-on type, head over to the St. Paul location of Cooks of Crocus Hill for a Father’s Day Steakout cooking class. Learn how to sear steaks, grill shrimp, and prepare a side and dessert. 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com

Crooked Pint

During Father’s Day brunch, Crooked Pint is offering dad a free brunch item or burger with any purchase. 501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-877-6900; crookedpint.com

The Dough Room

Eat all the carbs at the Dough Room’s Father’s Day Sunday supper. The $25 three-course meal will feature Caesar salad, tagliatelle with gravy, and ice cream with brown butter crumble. 300 Superior Blvd., Wayzata; 952-473-6500; thedoughroommpls.com

FireLake at Mall of America

Treat Dad to the massive Tomahawk steak from June 14-16, and he’ll get a complimentary pour of Maker’s Mark Private Select bourbon. 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington; 952-851-4040; firelakerestaurant.com/moa

HopCat

On June 16, HopCat will be serving $1 PBR drafts all day to all dads. Additional purchase required. 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-276-5555; hopcat.com/minneapolis

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

On Father’s Day, the Howe is offering dad a free pint or free dessert up to $8. Dog dads are included, and you can bring your furry offspring along to enjoy the dog-friendly patio and dog menu. 3675 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-3663; howempls.com

MartinPatrick3

If dad’s a dapper dresser, combine sipping and shopping at MartinPatrick3’s annual Father’s Day build-your-own “Bloody Marty” bar. 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-746-5329; martinpatrick3.com

Red Cow and Red Rabbit

Red Cow and Red Rabbit are offering a free tap beer for dad on Father’s Day—the tricky part is deciding whether he wants to pair that beer with a burger or pizza. Various locations; redcowmn.com, redrabbitmn.com

Soul Bowl

Soul Bowl’s Father’s Day pop up at Breaking Bread Cafe will feature a custom menu with bowls named after famous TV dads, from Carl Winslow to George Lopez, and all dads receive a $5 discount off their bowl. soulbowlmn.com

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

At Stanley’s, dad’s first Father’s Day pint up to $8 is on the house, with dog dads included. 2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529; stanleysbarroom.com

Urban Forage Winery & Cider House

Father’s Day deals are pretty beer-heavy—but about gluten-free folks? Urban Forage is hosting a Gluten-free Father’s Day celebration with gluten-free pizza and cider on tap. Dad’s first cider is on the house if he tells a dad joke. 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-584-4398; urbanforagewinery.com