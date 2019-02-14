Win tickets to PRINCE: IN CONCERT ON THE BIG SCREEN

PRINCE: In Concert On the Big Screen

Armory

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, April 26 at 8:00pm

Enter to win two tickets to see PRINCE: In Concert On the Big Screen at the Armory.

Presented by Paisley Park, this concert event will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Armory stage by an all-star ensemble of musicians who performed alongside the icon throughout his legendary career.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.