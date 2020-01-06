Win a pair of tickets to Tina Schlieske Sings Sinatra on January 18th!

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Tina Schlieske sings Sinatra to Simone!

Dakota Jazz Club

Minneapolis, MN

"the California-based front woman continues to prove that she’s one of the most potent singers to ever come out of the Twin Cities."

– Star Tribune

In an evening like no other, Tina Schlieske returns to her hometown to croon the classics made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Tony Bennett, and more.

