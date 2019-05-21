Register to Win Two VIP tickets to Wild Food Fandango

Wild Food Fandango

Keg & Case Market

St. Paul, MN

Sunday, June 9 at 1:00pm

Enter for a chance to win two VIP tickets to Wild Food Fandango on June 9th!

Come celebrate the bounty of our Minnesota woods and waters with Forest to Fork!

Ticket is all-inclusive, covering tastings from all 15 chefs, your chance to vote for your winner, and great music from Joseph Huber along with The May North and Ryan Acker of The Last Revel.

PLUS a FREE Fandango Music Festival following with food and art vendors!

The Fandango features music from Kind Country, The Big Wu, & Black River Revue.

A portion of The Wild Food Fandango and Fandango Fest proceeds will be donated to benefit the Huntington's Disease Society of America, Minnesota Chapter.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



