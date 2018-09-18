Register to Win Two Tickets to We, The Revolution featuring HAMILTON Company Members: A Rock Revue

“We, The Revolution” Rock Revue ft. HAMILTON cast members



First Avenue

Minneapolis, MN

Monday, September 24 at 6:00pm

Enter to win one pair (2 tickets) to “We, The Revolution” Rock Revue ft. HAMILTON cast members on September 24 at First Avenue.

Members of the touring company of HAMILTON and First Avenue are pleased to present We, The Revolution featuring HAMILTON Company Members: A Rock Revue, with special guest Ashley Támar Davis. The performance on Monday, September 24 at First Avenue benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The revue features a live band, with HAMILTON company members singing and dancing their way through an array of their favorite rock songs. Grammy-nominated singer and Prince protégé Ashley Támar Davis will join the cast for a special performance.

