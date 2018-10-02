Register to Win Two Tickets to Warren Miller's Film: Face Of Winter Presented by Volkswagen

Warren Miller's Film: Face Of Winter

Friday, November 2 at 7:30pm | Saturday, November 3rd at 7:30pm

State Theatre | Minneapolis, MN

Click HERE for more information

Loving the pure joy of winter is something we have in common with the late, great Warren Miller—who helped create and capture the magic of skiing. This year, “Face of Winter,” the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment presented by Volkswagen, will bring new and veteran athletes alike together to pay tribute to the man who started it all.

Watch as the world’s best skiers and riders cover ground in some of the most legendary destinations to honor a face that launched a thousand quips and got us all started on this long, crazy ride. Visit some of Warren’s favorite locations from Switzerland to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.

Come along to far off regions, meet the locals, carve faces of remote mountain ranges, and celebrate the thrills of a life lived in high places.

Join in the tribute and continue the legacy. We are all the “Face of Winter.”

