Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus: Erased





Ted Mann Concert Hall





Minneapolis, MN





March 27 or March 28 at 8PM

Register to Win Two Tickets to Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus: Erased Concert

The annual spring concert from the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus (TCGMC), Erased, features three world premieres by esteemed Twin Cities-based composers, Jake Runestad, Timothy C. Takach and a larger choral work by TCGMC Artistic Director, Dr. Gerald Gurss. The program will address communities in danger of being erased: from immigrants and LGBTQ affirming churches to trans youth. In some cases, the repertoire will address topics and themes in need of being erased, such as conversion therapy and HIV stigma.

Click HERE for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.