Register to Win Two Tickets to Trademark Theater’s UNDERSTOOD

UNDERSTOOD

Soma Studios

Minneapolis, MN

Through October 28th

Sign up to win TWO TICKETS to Trademark Theater's latest show UNDERSTOOD, a world premiere play

Chris and Julie are young, married, liberal, and struggling. After the bizarre disappearance of their dog Jack, their relationship fractures and sends them each on a crash course with strangers who hold vastly different worldviews. As they search for answers in a world divided by politics and unflinching beliefs, they start to wonder, “Is it ever possible to truly understand someone?” UNDERSTOOD is directed by Tyler Michaels and written by Tyler Mills. It runs now through October 28th at Soma Studios in Northeast Minneapolis.

Click here fore more details.

