Shades of Beauty Expo

Saint Paul RiverCentre

Saint Paul, MN

Saturday, August 2018, 2018 at 10:00am

Register to win two tickets to the Ambassadors of Beauty Brunch

The Shades of Beauty Expo (SOBE) is the freshest and boldest health & beauty event for women of color to hit the Twin Cities! One Jam-Packed Day! All About You! (Your health and beauty, that is).

SOBE’18 will begin the day with the “Ambassadors of Beauty Brunch” through which we will celebrate exceptional people in the Twin Cities community who encourage and empower women while striving to change society’s definition of "beauty". Our finalists work tirelessly to improve self-esteem among women and girls of color, minimize the health disparity gap, promote self-awareness, and encourage others to be the best that they can be.

After brunch, join us for vendors, workshops, demonstrations, massages, health screenings, and more!