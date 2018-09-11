Take 6 with Give Get Sistet

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, November 24 at 7:00pm

Register to Win Two Tickets to Take 6 with Give Get Sistet!

Take 6, heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet!,” is the quintessential a cappella group and model for vocal genius. Six virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony, against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop. With praise from such luminaries as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald and Whitney Houston, the multi-platinum selling sextet has toured across the globe, collaborated across genres, and is recognized as the pre-eminent a Capella group in the world.

The Give Get Sistet is an expandable improvisational chorus of women based in the Twin Cities with ties around the world. Using a cappella singing and vocal improvisation, the Sistet entertains, educates and empowers audiences and communities from a wide variety of backgrounds and cultures. These women listen deeply and sing with great generosity and daring, the music they make is unlike any other ensemble you’ve heard. R&B a cappella

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.