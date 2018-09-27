Register to Win Two Tickets to St. Lucia

St. Lucia with special guest Now Now

Music Hall MPLS

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, October 5 at 8:00PM

Register to win 1 pair (2 total) tickets to St. Lucia with special guest Now Now at Music Hall MPLS on Friday, October 5th. Doors at 8, show at 9.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



