Register to Win Two Tickets to see Los Lonely Boys

Los Lonely Boys





Hopkins Center for the Arts





Hopkins, MN





Saturday, March 9 at 8:00 pm

Brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza rode their bluesy “Texican rock” sound from San Angelo, Texas to worldwide fame. Their sound combines elements of rock and roll, Texas blues, brown-eyed soul, country, and Tejano.

They were still teens when invited to perform at Farm Aid by Willie Nelson in the early 2000s. Their dream-come-true rise was chronicled in the documentary, Los Lonely Boys: Cottonfields and Crossroads.

In 2005, their first single “Heaven,” won a GRAMMY award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Other songs nominated for GRAMMYS include “More than Love” and “Onda,” both in 2006, and have performed with Willie Nelson, Ronnie Milsap, and Carlos Santana. Tex-Mex/Rock/Blues Rock

