Register to Win Two Tickets to See David Cross

David Cross



Pantages Theatre





Minneapolis, MN





Wednesday, July 11 at 8:00pm

Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee David Cross is an inventive performer, writer, and producer on stage and screens both big and small.

Enter to win two tickets to see David Cross at the Pantage Theater!

Click here for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.