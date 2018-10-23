Register to win two tickets to see BROTHER ALI

Brother Ali





First Ave Mainroom





Minneapolis, MN





Thursday, November 8 at 7:00pm

Register to win two tickets to Brother Ali at First Ave.

Over the past 17 years, Brother Ali has earned wide critical acclaim for his deeply personal, socially conscious, and inspiring brand of hip-hop. Under Rhymesayers Entertainment, he’s unleashed a series of lauded projects, establishing himself as one of the most respected independent voices in music. The latest chapter in that celebrated journey is All the Beauty in This Whole Life, a 15-track collection produced entirely by Atmosphere’s Anthony “Ant” Davis.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.





