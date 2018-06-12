Register to win two tickets to see Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Park Square Theatre

Saint Paul, MN



Friday, July 6 at 7:30pm

Register to win two tickets (standard seating) to see Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery on Friday, July 6, 7:30 PM.

The game’s afoot in this hilarious thriller that’s anything but elementary! From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone’s favorite detective solving Sherlock’s most notorious case. Five actors play over 40 comical characters, filling the stage with suspects, allies and heirs. When the wealthy Henry Baskerville is threatened by the fable of a bloodthirsty hound on the moors, the female duo of Holmes and Watson are on the case to sniff out the culprit.

Click here for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.