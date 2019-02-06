Register to Win Two Tickets to Regina Carter Quartet

Regina Carter Quartet

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, February 20 at 7:00pm

Enter to win two tickets to see Regina Carter Quartet at Dakota on February 20th!

"Wonderfully listenable, probingly intelligent, and at times breathtakingly daring."

– Time Magazine

Regina Carter is constantly redefining the current sound of the violin in today’s popular music. Her powerful and intuitive soloing has been with a panoply of artists: Mary J. Blige, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, and Wynton Marsalis; as well as with her own ground-breaking groups. With her latest quartet, the MacArthur Fellowship winner digs into her Afro-Cuban, Motown, and world music inspirations. The results are ferociously grooving and moving.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.