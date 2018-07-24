Register to Win Two Tickets to Los Dells Festival

Los Dells Festival

Wisconsin Dells, WI

September 1 & 2

Get ready for the best weekend of the summer…in the great outdoors! Los Dells is the first major Latin Music & Arts Festival in the Midwest and soon to be North America’s largest Latin Music Festival.

It’s time to enjoy a multi-cultural experience for fans of music just outside one of the largest family-friendly entertainment destinations in the Midwest: The Wisconsin Dells.

With art installations, a vast culinary program, and a heavy hitting lineup, festival attendees will be in for an unforgettable experience. We hope you’ll join us for the best weekend of the summer!

