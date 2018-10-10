Register to Win Two Tickets to Last Stop on Market Street
Last Stop on Market Street
Children’s Theatre Company
Minneapolis, MN
Through October 21, 2018
This heart-thumpin’, toe-tappin’ joy ride musical will have you dancing to the beat of life, and learning a valuable lesson about embracing our differences.
Register to win two tickets to one of the following performances:
- Friday, October 19, at 7pm
- Saturday, October 20, at 11am
- Saturday, October 20, at 2pm
- Sunday, October 21, at 2pm
- Sunday, October 21, at 5pm
Winners will be chosen at random and notified they’ve won via email and/or phone by the Children’s Theatre Company ticket office. Upon notification, a preferred performance date will need to be given so tickets can be booked.
