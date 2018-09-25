Korda 4 Showcase

Hook and Ladder Theatre



Minneapolis, MN

Friday, October 12 at 7:00pm

Register to Win Two Tickets to Korda 4 Showcase at Hook and Ladder Theatre on October 12.

Korda 4 Showcase ft. The Ocean Blue, The Hang Ups, Ice Palace, The Starfolk, Jim Ruiz Set, Runes av Vaskeri and DJ Jake Rudh.

Click here for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.