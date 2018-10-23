Register to Win Two Tickets to Jesse Cook

Jesse Cook





Hopkins Center for the Arts





Hopkins, MN





Saturday, January 19 at 8:00pm

Enter to win two tickets to see Jesse Cook at Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Jesse Cook is a Canadian guitarist, composer, and producer. Widely considered one of the most influential figures in “nuevo flamenco” music, he incorporates elements of flamenco, rumba, jazz and many forms of world music into his work. He is a Juno Award winner and Acoustic Guitar (magazine)’s Player’s Choice Award silver winner in the Flamenco Category. With 10 studio albums and 4 DVD’s released, he has sold over 2 million records worldwide. Jesse travels the world exploring musical traditions that he showcases in his weekly video series Friday Night Music on his Facebook and YouTube channels. In addition to headlining concerts and festivals, he has opened for such legends as B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Diana Krall. Smooth Jazz/Flamenco

Click HERE for more info.

