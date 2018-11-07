Register to Win Two Tickets to I Come From Arizona
I Come From Arizona
Children's Theatre Company
Minneapolis, MN
Saturday, November 17 - Sunday, November 25
“One of the most powerful pieces of theater that I’ve experienced this year.’” – Pioneer Press
When an assignment in Gabi Castillo’s Global Perspectives class asks her to look into her family history, she discovers secrets about her past and her parents. Gabi presents a lesson in finding your inner courage throughout this beautiful play that touches on multiple perspectives on the conversation surrounding immigration.
Register to win two tickets to one of the following performances:
- Saturday, November 17 | 2 or 5pM
- Sunday, November 18 | 2 or 5pm
- Wednesday, November 21 | 7pm
- Friday, November 23 | 2 or 7pm
- Saturday, November 24 | 11am or 2pm
- Sunday, November 25 | 2 or 5pm
Winners will be chosen at random and notified they’ve won via email and/or phone by the Children’s Theatre Company ticket office.Upon notification, a preferred performance date will need to be given so tickets can be booked.