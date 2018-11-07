Register to Win Two Tickets to I Come From Arizona

I Come From Arizona

Children's Theatre Company

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, November 17 - Sunday, November 25

“One of the most powerful pieces of theater that I’ve experienced this year.’” – Pioneer Press

When an assignment in Gabi Castillo’s Global Perspectives class asks her to look into her family history, she discovers secrets about her past and her parents. Gabi presents a lesson in finding your inner courage throughout this beautiful play that touches on multiple perspectives on the conversation surrounding immigration.

Register to win two tickets to one of the following performances:

Saturday, November 17 | 2 or 5pM

Sunday, November 18 | 2 or 5pm

Wednesday, November 21 | 7pm

Friday, November 23 | 2 or 7pm

Saturday, November 24 | 11am or 2pm

Sunday, November 25 | 2 or 5pm

Winners will be chosen at random and notified they’ve won via email and/or phone by the Children’s Theatre Company ticket office.Upon notification, a preferred performance date will need to be given so tickets can be booked.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.