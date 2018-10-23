Register to win two tickets to Hot Tuna

Hot Tuna



Hopkins Center for the Arts





Hopkins, MN





Saturday, Dec 8 at 8:00pm

Enter to win two tickets to see Hot Tuna at Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Hot Tuna, comprised of Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, perform with a well-honed and solid power – always in the groove from their years of experience and mutual inspiration. Started as a side project during Jefferson Airplane days, the constant, the very definition of Hot Tuna, has always been Kaukonen and Casady. The two boyhood pals have never wavered in one of the most enduring friendships in Rock history. From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, DC area, through years of inventive Psychedelic rock in San Francisco (1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees), to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music for the last 50 years than Kaukonen and Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. At the 2016 GRAMMYS, Kaukonen and Casady were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Rock and Roll

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

