Register to Win Two Tickets to Hope Stock Unite to Fight CF

Hope Stock

Hilde Performance Center

Plymouth, MN

Saturday, October 6th at 4PM

AN UNFORGETTABLE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE THAT WILL CHANGE LIVES

Three words haunted us following our daughter's diagnosis with cystic fibrosis: life-shortening, chronic, and progressive.

Life-shortening means the threat of death is always there.

Chronic means forever.

Progressive means tomorrow will eventually and inevitably be worse than today.

Knowing our daughter must carry this burden of suffering for a lifetime filled us with despair. Then, one by one, a compassionate community of people joined us in our fight, and our hope was restored. Let music unite us in our fight against cystic fibrosis at HOPEStock 2018 and help more than 30,000 people in our nation defeat cystic fibrosis! All proceeds will go toward cure-finding research and provide support to those undergoing a lengthy hospitalization.

