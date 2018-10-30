Register to Win Two Tickets to Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte



Skyway Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday, November 6 at 6:00PM

Good Charlotte is an American rock band from Waldorf, Maryland, that formed in 1996. The band has released six studio albums: Good Charlotte (2000), The Young and the Hopeless (2002), The Chronicles of Life and Death (2004), Good Morning Revival (2007), Cardiology (2010) and Youth Authority (2016), as well as two compilations: Greatest Remixes (2008) and Greatest Hits (2010).

