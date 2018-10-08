Register to Win Two Tickets to Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, October 20 at 7:00pm

Florence + the Machine confirm a 23 city North American fall headline tour, kicking off August 5 in Montreal, QC and including a stop at Minneapolis' Target Center on Saturday, October 20 with Perfume Genius.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.