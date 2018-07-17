Register to Win Two Full Event Passes to Minnesota Fan Fusion!

Minnesota Fan Fusion

Saint Paul RiverCentre

Saint Paul, MN

August 3-5

Minnesota Fan Fusion is a celebration of comics, creators, collectibles, and all of your favorite fandoms. It’s a place where we are brought together under one giant roof to celebrate our fandoms and Discover Our Inner Geek™ together.

Whether you’re coming to shop for your favorite pop culture memorabilia in the Exhibitor Hall, attending one of our panel discussions or live trivia games, showing off your cosplay and admiring others, or meeting your favorite artist or celebrity, Minnesota Fan Fusion has a weekend full of fun and frivolity the entire family can enjoy. Children can attend a Youth Fashion Show in their favorite superhero costumes or belt it out with each other in our Great Disney Family Sing-Along. Or you might get to see your favorite superhero jump right off the page and into real life thanks to the talented cosplayers that attend our show!

Most importantly, Minnesota Fan Fusion is a great place for you to discover your nerd herd. Bring your friends and meet new ones when you bond over your favorite fandoms. Our community is full of passionate, warm, supportive, welcoming fans that grow every year and, if this is your first year at Minnesota Fan Fusion, we can’t wait to have you join the big, geeky family.

Passes are on sale now at minnesotafanfusion.com and start as low as $10.

