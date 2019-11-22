Register to Win one Pair of Tickets to Nicholas David's Annual St. Nick's Day Show!

Nicholas David at The Dakota



9:30PM



Saturday December 6th

Nicholas David is a vibrant, dynamic and multi-talented singer/songwriter from Saint Paul, MN. For more than a decade, Nicholas has composed alternative soul music that connects with people worldwide on a deeply human level. Prior to his unforgettable 2012 run with Team CeeLo on NBC’s The Voice, Nicholas had already recorded five critically acclaimed albums, experienced national radio airplay and participated in multiple charity and collaborative projects.

