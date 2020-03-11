Register to Win Free Movie Tickets for Life!

Enter to win a pair of Infinity Tickets from The Parkway Theater, getting you and a guest free admission to any Thursday evening or Saturday afternoon movie – for life!

Beautifully restored in 2018, The Parkway Theater showcases classic films in both 35mm and digital formats, including award winning classics from The Sound of Music to The Shawshank Redemption, family films from Shrek to Flight of the Navigator, cult classics from The Boondock Saints to Hairspray, and too many more to count!

Note that while these tickets guarantee you free entry to any Thursday or Saturday movie for life, many of our shows do sell out. By awarding you these tickets, we ask that you kindly contact us in advance to reserve your seats for any show you choose.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.