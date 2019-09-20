Register to Win Free Massages For an Entire Year From Jeromeo!

Jeromeo is giving away a free 60 minute massage once a month for an entire year!

Thats over $1200 dollars worth of massages ...WOW.

One lucky person will win all 12 massages.

Jeromeo is an amazing wellness studio and best place in town to get a therapeutic massage.Part of a large, unique and eclectic shop with one of a kind, local and imported designs for you and home, that's conveniently located in the beautiful historic Northloop district of Minneapolis.

Click HERE for more info!

***There will be only one winner. Winner is the only individual that can use the prize. Can not be used with any other promotion. Prize has no cash value. Prize package does not include gratuity.***

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.