Register to Win Four Tickets to See Taylor & Rhea & Company

Taylor & Rhea & Company

10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

Parkway Theater

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, October 20 at 8:00pm

This one two punch of two of the funniest comedians on the planet at the top of their game. One of Variety’s Top Ten Comics and funny phenomenon Rhea Butcher, appearing along side Rheea; the 26-year-old, fresh off The Comedy Lineup on Netflix, Taylor Tomlinson! Two A-list stand up headliners, one theater, one night only.

