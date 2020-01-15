Register to win four tickets to Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo

Xcel Energy Center

St. Paul, MN

The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo is making its way back to Xcel Energy Center. Fans can expect the absolute best of the best in cowboy and animal athletes competing to be the “TOUGHEST in the WORLD” and the ultimate opportunity to compete at the NATIONAL FINALS RODEO in Las Vegas, NV for the WORLD CHAMPION title!

The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will feature three fan favorites: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding. Contestants compete for the ultimate chance to come back for the winner takes all Showdown Round! Some of the fastest cowgirls and their animal athletes will compete against the clock in the Women’s Barrel Racing.

Don’t forget to come early for the pre-Show from 6-7PM. Fans can meet and greet the cowboys and cowgirls - get autographs and take photos! Sit on a LIVE bull in the chutes, enjoy pony rides, behind the scene looks and giveaways.

Click HERE for more information.