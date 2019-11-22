Register to Win Advance Screening Passes to see JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL + A Swag Bag!

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

Monday, December 9th at 7PM



Showplace ICON (West End)

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL hits theaters December 13, 2019!

Click HERE for more info!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.





