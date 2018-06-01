Register to win a Sugarland at the MN State Fair Grandstand Prize Pack!

Sugarland

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Saint Paul, MN

Friday, August 24 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win a Sugarland at the MN State Fair Grandstand Prize Pack!

Prize Pack includes:

4 concert tickets

4 admission tickets

1 sheet of ride & game tickets

1 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book

Sugarland, consisting of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, has been a leading country music duo for the better part of two decades. The duo’s single “Baby Girl” came off its debut album Twice the Speed of Life, and its first two No. 1 singles “Want To” and “Settlin’” were featured on the group’s second album, Enjoy the Ride.

Sugarland's Still The Same 2018 Tour will feature special guests Frankie Ballard and Linsdsay Ell.

