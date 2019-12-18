comScore
City Pages

Register to Win a Slam Academy Holiday Giveaway!!

itemprop

Enter to win a Slam Academy Holiday Giveaway!!

Christmas comes early this year! Enter below to win a seat in one of our most popular programs:

Ableton Live or Sound Design (A $3,600 value) AND  get a free gift just for entering (A $50 Value)!

 

WIN THE ABLETON LIVE PROGRAM OR THE SOUND DESIGN PROGRAM.

1st Prize: Your choice of one of these two Slam Academy programs - FREE! ($3,600 Value)

2nd Prize: Your choice of one of these two Slam Academy programs at 50% off ($1800 Value)

3rd Prize: Your choice of one of these two Slam Academy programs at 25% off ($900 Value)

 

Register to win HERE!

 