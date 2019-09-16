Register to win a Prize Pack for IT CHAPTER TWO!

Enter to win a Prize Pack for IT CHAPTER TWO!

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with “IT Chapter Two,” the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all...putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Two people will win a prize pack that includes: 4-pack of Fandango tickets, a Pop Secret Popcorn Box, an I heart Derry t-shirt, IT notebook, and red balloon pin

One Grand Prize Winner will receive: Pennywise box with a 4-pack of Fandango tickets, an IT Bluetooth speaker, portable charger, blood red candle, a Pop Secret Popcorn Box, an I heart Derry t-shirt, Pennywise Funko Pop keychain, IT notebook, red balloon pin, and Pennywise face mask.



IT CHAPTER TWO out now! Click HERE for more info!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.

