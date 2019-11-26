Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival!

Surly Brewing



Sunday, December 9th



7PM

Experience the best and brightest in environmental and adventure films that give witness to how individuals and communities across the globe are taking action.

Featuring "Arrowhead Traverse," Minnesota's own wild and scenic film. Meet filmmakers Maura and Bobby Marko who took their two small kids on a bike, canoe, and hike traverse of Northern Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region. Voted “Best Kids Film” at the 2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

Click HERE for more info!

