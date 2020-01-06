Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to The Sweet Remains on January 16th!

Win 2 tickets to The Sweet Remains - January 16th!

Dakota Jazz Club

Minneapolis, MN

January 16th - 7:00PM

The Sweet Remains is an unusual band on today’s music scene lead by three gifted singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and 3-part harmonies that define the band’s sound.

Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne, and John Mayer. TSR is also compared to the likes of guitar-toting troubadours and harken back to super-groups of the 60’s and 70’s like Crosby, Stills & Nash and Simon & Garfunkel.

Click HERE for more info!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.